The recommended pressure for inflation of an automobile tire is 35 psi. What is the pressure in units of mm Hg? 11 atm = 14.7 psi; 1 atm = 760 mm Hg2 (LO 10.1) (a) 3.9 * 105 mm Hg (b) 0.68 mm Hg (c) 3.2 * 102 mm Hg (d) 1.8 * 103 mm Hg

