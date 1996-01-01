Bacteria Avoid Antibodies by Producing IgA Proteases

in this video we're going to briefly discuss how some bacteria are able to avoid antibodies by producing I. G. A. Proteus is. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that I. G. A. A. Or immunoglobulin A. Is one of the five major classes of antibodies. And so recall that the I. G. A. Antibodies are primarily found in mucus membranes and other areas where mucus is secreted for protection. And so recall that mucus membranes serve as a protective barrier and are associated with local antibodies that tag pathogens for destruction. Now once again some bacteria are capable of producing I. G. A. Protea. Aces. Now Prodi aces are enzymes that are going to degrade other proteins. And so I G. A. Proteus is our enzymes that specifically degrade I. G. A. Antibodies found in the mucous membranes. And so by degrading the I. G. A antibodies, these bacteria are able to avoid the adaptive immune response. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of how some bacteria capable of producing. I. G. A. Proteus is are able to degrade I. G. A antibodies uh in the mucus and therefore evade the adaptive immune response. So if we take a look at this image notice that we're we have a figure of a person here and we're specifically zooming into an area uh that is going to have mucous membranes. And so zooming into this area you can see here we have uh the uh mucosal cells and we've got the mucus embedded here and notice that in the mucus we have these I. G. A. Antibodies that are there to protect us from pathogens. Now if the pathogen like this blue structure that you see here is a pathogen that produces I. G. A. Protean bases such as these little red circles. Then the I. G. A. Proteus is will degrade all of the I. G. A. Antibodies and make them nonfunctional. And so the degraded idea antibodies are not going to be able to tag these pathogens for destruction. And so these pathogens are therefore able to evade the adaptive immune response by producing I. G. A. Proteus. Is that degrade the I. G. A. Antibodies. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on how some bacteria are able to avoid antibodies by producing I. G. A. Proteus. Is. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward and also learn more as well. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts