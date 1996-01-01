Bacteria Avoid Immune System by Mimicking Host Molecules

in this video, we're going to briefly talk about how some bacteria are able to avoid the immune system by cleverly mimicking host cell molecules. And so some bacteria are able to produce surface antigens that are structurally similar. two molecules found on our own host cells. And so what we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos is that because of central and peripheral tolerance mechanisms, our immune system generally does not attack self cells or molecules that resemble self cells. And so therefore any bacteria that are found mimicking self cells are not going to be targeted by our immune cells. And so bacteria that are mimicking cell cells are able to avoid the immune system. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this idea. And again, take a look at how some bacteria are able to avoid the immune system by once again mimicking host cell molecules. And so notice if we take a look at our left hand side over here in blue, right here, what we have is a microbe. And over here in this purplish color, what we have is a host cell and which will notice is that when we take a look at the bacterial surface antigens which are these purple circles that you see here they highly resemble the surface antigens or surface proteins of the host cell. And so this bacterial cell over here is somewhat mimicking the self cells. And so here we have a bacterial pathogen mimicking the host cell. And so because this bacterial cell is mimicking the host cell, the antibodies and the T cells are not going to be directed towards those bacterial surface antigens that are mimicking the host cell. And so this bacterial cell here is practically hiding with a costume that resembles the host cell. And so if we take a look at the right hand side of our image over here, notice that we have a host cell over here and we have another host cell over here and then in the middle we also have a host cell, right, oh wait a second. It's not actually a host. So notice that it's wearing a costume and this is actually a pathogen in disguise, mimicking the neighboring host cells by producing these molecules that are very structurally similar to host cell molecules. And so notice that it's day eight and he's saying they still don't suspect a thing. And so the pathogen is able to avoid the immune system by mimicking host cells. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on this idea and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts