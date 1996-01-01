Intro to Avoiding Antibodies

in this video we're going to begin discussing how some bacteria have evolved mechanisms to avoid antibodies. And so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that during adaptive immunity antibodies are going to be produced by plasma cells. And those antibodies will go on to tag pathogens and toxins for destruction by other immune cells. Now there are several mechanisms that bacteria have evolved over time to avoid being bound by antibodies and moving forward. In our course we're going to talk about some of those mechanisms and more detail. But for now if we take a look at our image down below notice that it is a map of our lesson of the mechanisms of avoiding antibodies that some bacteria use. And so some bacteria use I. G. A. Proteus is to avoid antibodies. Others use a process called anti genic variation which we'll talk more about moving forward and others yet use another process of mimicking the host cell or mimic host cells. And so we'll get to talk more details about each of these three mechanisms. Using I. G. A. Proteus is anti genic variation and mimicking host cells as we move forward in our course. But for now this here concludes our brief introduction to the fact that some bacteria are able to avoid antibodies and evade the immune system in that way. So we'll learn more moving forward. And I'll see you all in our next video

