Bacteria Avoid Antibodies by Antigenic Variation

in this video, we're going to talk about how some bacteria are able to avoid antibodies by a process known as anti genic variation. And so once again in order to avoid antibodies, some bacteria are able to constantly change or constantly alter their surface antigens in a process known as anti genic variation. And so anti genic variation or changing or altering the surface antigens on the surface of a bacteria allows these bacteria to pretty much stay ahead of antibody production during the adaptive immune response. And this is because the antibodies that bind to one variation of an antigen on a pathogen will not be able to bind to a new one. And so the bacteria stays ahead of the adaptive immune system by constantly changing its surface antigens. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of anti genic variation and how some bacteria are able to avoid antibodies by again changing or altering their surface antigens. And so notice over here on the left hand side of our image, what we're showing you is a microbe here in blue. And this microbe on its surface has antigen A. Which are these little blue triangles. And what you'll notice is that over here we're showing you an immune system. Cell A. B. Cell coming and binding to antigen A. On the surface of the pathogen. And so you can see the B cell binds to the antigen A. On the microbe surface. And so of course once this B cell binds and recognizes antigen A. It's going to become activated, it will proliferate and differentiate and become a plasma cell. And that plasma cell will be releasing thousands of antibodies per second antibody A. Which is specific for antigens. However, notice that the microbe has gone and changed its surface antigens and so there are no longer antigen A. On its surface. Now the microbe has antigen B. On its surface. And so what you'll notice is that the plasma cell produces antibody eh but antibody A does not bind to the new surface antigen B. And so basically the microbe here is staying again, one step ahead of antibody production by changing its surface antigens. And so then again what might happen is another B cell might come around and bind to antigen B. And the B cell will bind um to the new antigen B. On the microbe surface. And of course that will cause it to differentiate and proliferate and form these plasma cells that are now secreted antibody B, which is again specific to an antigen B. However, what you'll notice is that the microbe has once again changed its surface antigen. Now it has antigen. See on its surface and so again the microbe is constantly changing its surface antigens to stay ahead of the adaptive immune response. And so notice here we're saying that the plasma cell produces antibody B which is specific to an antigen B. But now antibody B does not bind to the new surface antigen C. And so again the microbe is staying ahead of the adaptive immune response by changing its surface antigens. And so the microbe has gone from having antigen A. On its surface to having antigen B. On its surface to now having antigen see on its surface and it is staying ahead of the antibody production. And so this is one way that bacteria are able to avoid antibodies through anti genic variation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

