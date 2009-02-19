Although all of the following methods will promote the prevention of food contamination, which is considered the most effective for killing most pathogenic microorganisms?
A
Covering food with plastic wrap
B
Storing food at room temperature
C
Heating food to at least 75°C for several minutes
D
Washing food with cold water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the goal of the question, which is to identify the most effective method for killing most pathogenic microorganisms in food to prevent contamination.
Step 2: Review each option and analyze its effect on microorganisms: covering food with plastic wrap prevents new contamination but does not kill existing microbes; storing food at room temperature can actually promote microbial growth; washing food with cold water may remove some surface microbes but does not kill them effectively.
Step 3: Recognize that heating food to at least 75\degree C for several minutes is a form of thermal processing that denatures proteins and disrupts cell membranes of microorganisms, leading to their death.
Step 4: Recall that thermal death time and temperature are critical parameters in microbiology for ensuring food safety by effectively killing pathogens.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, heating food to the specified temperature and duration is the most effective method to kill pathogenic microorganisms and prevent foodborne illness.
