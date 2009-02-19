In the context of microbiology, why do doctors often advise a combination of treatments to eradicate an infection and treat symptoms?
A
Because single treatments are always ineffective against all infections
B
To prevent the development of any side effects from medications
C
Because combination treatments are less expensive than single therapies
D
To target both the causative microorganism and alleviate patient discomfort
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that infections involve both the causative microorganism (such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi) and the symptoms experienced by the patient (like pain, fever, or inflammation).
Recognize that treatments aimed solely at killing or inhibiting the microorganism may not immediately relieve symptoms, which can affect patient comfort and recovery.
Identify that combination treatments often include antimicrobial agents to target and eliminate the pathogen, alongside other medications (such as analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs) to alleviate symptoms.
Consider that using combination therapy helps ensure both the eradication of the infection and improvement in the patient's quality of life during recovery.
Note that this approach is preferred over single treatments because it addresses multiple aspects of the illness simultaneously, rather than focusing on just one.
