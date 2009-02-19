In microbiology, what is the term for a source that allows a pathogen to survive and multiply?
A
Host cell
B
Vector
C
Fomite
D
Reservoir
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the term used in microbiology to describe a source that allows a pathogen to survive and multiply.
Recall definitions of the options: A 'host cell' is a cell infected by a pathogen, a 'vector' is an organism that transmits a pathogen, and a 'fomite' is an inanimate object that can carry pathogens but does not support their multiplication.
Identify the key concept: The source must allow the pathogen not only to survive but also to multiply, which is a critical distinction.
Recognize that a 'reservoir' is defined as any living organism or environment in which a pathogen normally lives and multiplies, serving as a continual source of infection.
Conclude that the term 'reservoir' best fits the description of a source that allows a pathogen to survive and multiply.
