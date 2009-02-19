Which of the following is a common type of vaccine used in the livestock industry?
Live attenuated vaccine
Antibiotic-based vaccine
Inactivated (killed) vaccine
Antiviral drug vaccine
Understand the types of vaccines commonly used in the livestock industry. The main categories include live attenuated vaccines, inactivated (killed) vaccines, and others such as subunit or toxoid vaccines.
Recognize that live attenuated vaccines contain a weakened form of the pathogen that can still replicate but does not cause disease, which often leads to strong and long-lasting immunity.
Know that inactivated (killed) vaccines contain pathogens that have been killed or inactivated so they cannot replicate, but still stimulate an immune response.
Identify that antibiotic-based vaccines and antiviral drug vaccines are not standard vaccine types; antibiotics and antiviral drugs are treatments, not vaccines.
Conclude that the common types of vaccines used in livestock are live attenuated vaccines and inactivated (killed) vaccines, as these are effective and widely applied in veterinary medicine.
