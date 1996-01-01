Which of the following are produced by the immune system to destroy, kill, or inactivate pathogens?
A
Collagen fibers
B
Insulin
C
Antimicrobial peptides
D
Hemoglobin
Understand the role of the immune system: The immune system protects the body by identifying and eliminating pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
Identify the options given and their functions: Collagen fibers provide structural support in connective tissue, Insulin regulates blood sugar levels, Hemoglobin carries oxygen in red blood cells, and Antimicrobial peptides are small proteins produced by the immune system.
Recall that antimicrobial peptides are part of the innate immune response and act by directly destroying or inactivating pathogens through mechanisms like disrupting microbial membranes.
Recognize that collagen fibers, insulin, and hemoglobin do not have roles in directly killing or inactivating pathogens, so they are not produced by the immune system for this purpose.
Conclude that the correct answer is antimicrobial peptides because they are specifically produced by the immune system to destroy, kill, or inactivate pathogens.
