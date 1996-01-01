Which vitamin is synthesized by microbes in the intestine and helps to maintain bone health?
A
Vitamin B12
B
Vitamin C
C
Vitamin K
D
Vitamin D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that certain vitamins are synthesized by microbes residing in the human intestine, contributing to our nutritional needs.
Recall that Vitamin K is known to be produced by intestinal bacteria and plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone metabolism.
Recognize that Vitamin B12 is also synthesized by microbes but is primarily involved in red blood cell formation and neurological function, not directly in bone health.
Note that Vitamin C and Vitamin D are not synthesized by intestinal microbes; Vitamin C is obtained from diet and is important for collagen synthesis, while Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin upon sunlight exposure and aids calcium absorption.
Conclude that the vitamin synthesized by intestinal microbes that helps maintain bone health is Vitamin K.
