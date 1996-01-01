Which of the following parasite eggs is NOT likely to be found upon examination of a fecal sample?
A
Enterobius vermicularis
B
Taenia saginata
C
Ascaris lumbricoides
D
Schistosoma haematobium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the life cycles and typical diagnostic specimens for each parasite listed. Parasite eggs are usually found in fecal samples if the parasite's life cycle involves the gastrointestinal tract and egg shedding through feces.
Step 2: Review the parasites Enterobius vermicularis, Taenia saginata, and Ascaris lumbricoides. All three are intestinal parasites whose eggs are commonly detected in stool samples because they reside in the intestines and release eggs that pass in feces.
Step 3: Examine Schistosoma haematobium's life cycle. This parasite primarily inhabits the venous plexus around the bladder, and its eggs are typically found in urine rather than feces because it releases eggs through the urinary tract.
Step 4: Conclude that since Schistosoma haematobium eggs are not shed in feces but in urine, they are not likely to be found in a fecal sample, unlike the other parasites listed.
Step 5: Summarize that the key to solving this problem is knowing the parasite's habitat and the route of egg excretion, which determines the appropriate clinical specimen for diagnosis.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason