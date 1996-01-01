Which of the following is an example of a biofilm?
A
A virus infecting a host cell
B
Dental plaque on teeth
C
A pure colony on an agar plate
D
A single E. coli cell in liquid culture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a biofilm: it is a complex community of microorganisms that adhere to a surface and are embedded within a self-produced matrix of extracellular polymeric substances (EPS).
Analyze each option to see if it fits the biofilm criteria: a virus infecting a host cell is a single pathogen-host interaction, not a community of microbes.
Consider a pure colony on an agar plate: although it is a group of microbes, it is a colony grown on a solid medium, not necessarily embedded in a matrix on a surface like a biofilm.
Look at a single E. coli cell in liquid culture: this is an individual cell in suspension, not a community attached to a surface.
Recognize that dental plaque on teeth is a classic example of a biofilm because it consists of multiple microbial species attached to the tooth surface within a matrix, fulfilling the biofilm definition.
