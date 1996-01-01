Which of the following is a way in which microorganisms acquire antimicrobial resistance?
A
Mutation in their genetic material
B
Acquisition of resistance genes through horizontal gene transfer
C
Increase in metabolic rate
D
Loss of cell wall structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antimicrobial resistance in microorganisms can arise through genetic changes or gene acquisition, which enable them to survive exposure to antimicrobial agents.
Recognize that mutation in their genetic material refers to spontaneous changes in the DNA sequence of microorganisms, which can alter target sites or metabolic pathways, leading to resistance.
Know that acquisition of resistance genes through horizontal gene transfer involves the transfer of genetic material between microorganisms via mechanisms such as conjugation, transformation, or transduction, spreading resistance traits.
Identify that an increase in metabolic rate is not a recognized mechanism for acquiring antimicrobial resistance, as resistance is typically related to genetic changes rather than metabolic speed.
Understand that loss of cell wall structure is generally detrimental to microorganisms and not a mechanism for resistance; in fact, many antibiotics target the cell wall, so its loss would not confer resistance.
