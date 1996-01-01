Dry oven sterilization is not useful for plastics, cotton, and which of the following materials?
A
Glassware
B
Rubber
C
Ceramic dishes
D
Metal instruments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of dry oven sterilization: it uses hot air at high temperatures for extended periods to sterilize materials by oxidizing cellular components of microorganisms.
Recognize that dry heat sterilization is suitable for materials that can withstand high temperatures without melting or degrading, such as glassware, ceramic dishes, and metal instruments.
Identify the properties of plastics, cotton, and rubber: plastics and rubber tend to melt or deform at high temperatures, and cotton can be damaged or charred, making dry heat sterilization unsuitable for these materials.
Focus on the material options given: glassware, rubber, ceramic dishes, and metal instruments. Since glassware, ceramic dishes, and metal instruments can tolerate dry heat, they are suitable for dry oven sterilization.
Conclude that rubber, like plastics, is sensitive to high temperatures and can degrade or lose its properties, so dry oven sterilization is not useful for rubber.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason