Which of the following best describes the process of uncoating of viral nucleic acid?
A
It is the attachment of the virus to the host cell surface receptors.
B
It is the assembly of new viral particles within the host cell.
C
It is the release of mature virions from the host cell by budding.
D
It involves the removal of the viral capsid to release the nucleic acid into the host cell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that uncoating is a specific step in the viral replication cycle that occurs after the virus has entered the host cell.
Recognize that the viral capsid is a protein shell that protects the viral nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) during transmission between cells.
Identify that uncoating refers to the process where this protective capsid is removed inside the host cell, allowing the viral nucleic acid to be exposed and accessible for replication and transcription.
Differentiate uncoating from other viral processes such as attachment (binding to host receptors), assembly (formation of new viral particles), and release (exit of mature virions from the host cell).
Conclude that the best description of uncoating is the removal of the viral capsid to release the nucleic acid into the host cell, enabling the virus to hijack the host's machinery.
