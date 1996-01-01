Which of the following diseases is most frequently caused by Streptococcus pyogenes (Group A Streptococci)?
A
Lyme disease
B
Pharyngitis (strep throat)
C
Tuberculosis
D
Gonorrhea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the causative agent mentioned in the question: Streptococcus pyogenes, also known as Group A Streptococci (GAS).
Recall the common diseases caused by Streptococcus pyogenes. This bacterium is well-known for causing infections such as pharyngitis (strep throat), impetigo, scarlet fever, and rheumatic fever.
Review the list of diseases provided: Lyme disease, pharyngitis (strep throat), tuberculosis, and gonorrhea. Consider the typical causative agents for each: Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, tuberculosis by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and gonorrhea by Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
Match the disease most frequently caused by Streptococcus pyogenes from the list, which is pharyngitis (strep throat).
Conclude that the correct answer is pharyngitis (strep throat) because it is the disease most commonly associated with Group A Streptococci.
