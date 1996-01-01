Which type of microorganisms have cells that do not contain organelles?
A
Bacteria
B
Fungi
C
Algae
D
Protozoa
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristic of the question: it asks for microorganisms whose cells do not contain organelles. Organelles are specialized structures within cells, such as the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts.
Recall the classification of microorganisms based on cell type: prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Prokaryotic cells lack membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells contain them.
Identify which groups of microorganisms are prokaryotic and which are eukaryotic. Bacteria are prokaryotes, meaning their cells do not have membrane-bound organelles.
Recognize that fungi, algae, and protozoa are all eukaryotic microorganisms, so their cells contain organelles like nuclei and mitochondria.
Conclude that the correct answer is bacteria, as they are the only group listed whose cells lack organelles.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason