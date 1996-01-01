Which of the following is NOT a potential cause of bacterial contamination during food processing?
A
Improper hand hygiene by food handlers
B
Inadequate refrigeration of perishable foods
C
Sterilization of equipment before use
D
Cross-contamination from raw ingredients
Step 1: Understand the concept of bacterial contamination in food processing. Bacterial contamination occurs when harmful bacteria are introduced into food, which can happen through various means such as poor hygiene, improper storage, or contact with contaminated surfaces.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it can cause bacterial contamination. Improper hand hygiene by food handlers can transfer bacteria from hands to food, making it a potential cause.
Step 3: Consider inadequate refrigeration of perishable foods. Since bacteria grow faster at warmer temperatures, failing to keep food properly refrigerated allows bacterial growth, so this is also a potential cause.
Step 4: Evaluate cross-contamination from raw ingredients. Raw ingredients, especially meats, can carry bacteria that contaminate other foods if not handled properly, so this is a potential cause as well.
Step 5: Examine sterilization of equipment before use. Sterilization is a process designed to eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms, so it prevents contamination rather than causing it. Therefore, this is NOT a potential cause of bacterial contamination.
