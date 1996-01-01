Which of the following statements about new approaches to culturing microbes is correct?
A
Enrichment cultures are only useful for growing viruses.
B
All bacteria can be easily cultured using traditional laboratory media.
C
The use of diffusion chambers allows microbes to be cultured in their natural environment.
D
Metagenomics eliminates the need for culturing microbes entirely.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of enrichment cultures. Enrichment cultures are designed to favor the growth of a particular microorganism by providing specific nutrients or conditions. They are not limited to viruses; in fact, viruses require host cells to grow, so enrichment cultures are primarily used for bacteria and other microbes.
Step 2: Recognize the limitations of traditional laboratory media. Not all bacteria can be easily cultured using standard lab media because many microbes have specific and sometimes unknown growth requirements that are not met by these media.
Step 3: Learn about diffusion chambers. Diffusion chambers are devices that allow microbes to be cultured in their natural environment by permitting the exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules with the surroundings, which helps grow microbes that are otherwise difficult to culture in the lab.
Step 4: Understand metagenomics. Metagenomics involves sequencing genetic material directly from environmental samples, which allows the study of microbial communities without the need for culturing. However, it does not completely eliminate the need for culturing in all contexts, especially when studying microbial physiology or interactions.
Step 5: Based on these clarifications, identify that the statement about diffusion chambers allowing microbes to be cultured in their natural environment is correct, as it reflects a new approach to culturing microbes that overcomes some limitations of traditional methods.
