Lymphadenopathy refers to noticeably swollen lymph nodes, especially in the:
A
bone marrow
B
intestinal villi
C
lungs and alveoli
D
neck, armpits, or groin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'lymphadenopathy' which means the swelling of lymph nodes due to infection, inflammation, or other causes.
Recall the locations where lymph nodes are most commonly palpable and can become swollen: these include the neck (cervical region), armpits (axillary region), and groin (inguinal region).
Recognize that lymph nodes are part of the lymphatic system and are distributed throughout the body, but swelling is most noticeable and clinically significant in these accessible areas.
Eliminate options that do not correspond to typical lymph node locations, such as bone marrow, intestinal villi, or lungs and alveoli, since these are not sites where lymph nodes are palpable or commonly swollen.
Conclude that lymphadenopathy refers to swollen lymph nodes primarily in the neck, armpits, or groin, which are the correct anatomical sites for this condition.
