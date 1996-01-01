Which of the following statements regarding the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is correct?
A
HIV is a Gram-negative bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.
B
HIV can be effectively treated with antibiotics targeting bacterial cell walls.
C
HIV is an enveloped RNA virus that primarily infects CD4+ T cells.
D
HIV is a non-enveloped DNA virus that infects red blood cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of HIV by identifying whether it is a virus or a bacterium. HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, so it is a virus, not a bacterium.
Step 2: Recall the classification of HIV in terms of its genetic material. HIV is known to be an RNA virus, meaning its genetic material is RNA rather than DNA.
Step 3: Consider the structure of HIV. HIV is an enveloped virus, meaning it has a lipid membrane surrounding its capsid, which is important for its ability to infect host cells.
Step 4: Identify the primary target cells of HIV infection. HIV primarily infects CD4+ T cells, which are a type of immune cell critical for immune system function.
Step 5: Evaluate the incorrect statements: HIV is not a Gram-negative bacterium (which relates to bacteria, not viruses), it cannot be treated with antibiotics targeting bacterial cell walls (since it is a virus), and it is not a non-enveloped DNA virus nor does it infect red blood cells.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason