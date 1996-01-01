Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of cell wall synthesis?
A
Streptomycin
B
Penicillin
C
Tetracycline
D
Ciprofloxacin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibiotics can target different bacterial processes, such as protein synthesis, DNA replication, or cell wall synthesis.
Recall that cell wall synthesis inhibitors prevent bacteria from forming a proper peptidoglycan layer, which is essential for bacterial cell wall integrity.
Identify the mode of action of each antibiotic listed: Streptomycin and Tetracycline inhibit protein synthesis by targeting the bacterial ribosome, Ciprofloxacin inhibits DNA gyrase affecting DNA replication.
Recognize that Penicillin is a beta-lactam antibiotic that inhibits the enzymes involved in peptidoglycan cross-linking, thereby blocking cell wall synthesis.
Conclude that among the options, Penicillin is the antibiotic that inhibits cell wall synthesis.
