Which of the following is the most effective way to protect yourself from biological hazards associated with human sources in a laboratory setting?
A
Wearing appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves and lab coats
B
Leaving biological samples uncovered to reduce contamination
C
Relying solely on hand sanitizer after handling samples
D
Avoiding all contact with laboratory equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of biological hazards in a laboratory setting, which often include infectious agents that can be transmitted through contact with human sources or contaminated materials.
Recognize that personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and lab coats serve as a physical barrier, preventing direct contact with potentially infectious materials and reducing the risk of contamination.
Evaluate why other options are less effective: leaving samples uncovered increases contamination risk; relying only on hand sanitizer does not provide a barrier during handling; avoiding all contact with equipment is impractical and does not address contamination risks.
Conclude that the most effective protection involves using appropriate PPE consistently when handling biological samples or working in environments with potential exposure.
Remember that PPE should be combined with other safety practices such as proper hand hygiene, safe sample handling, and decontamination procedures for comprehensive protection.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason