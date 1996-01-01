Pathogenic microorganisms typically grow well within which temperature range?
A
50°C to 70°C
B
20°C to 45°C
C
0°C to 10°C
D
80°C to 100°C
Understand that pathogenic microorganisms are those that cause disease in humans and animals, and they generally thrive at temperatures similar to the human body or the environment where they infect.
Recall that the human body temperature is approximately 37°C, so pathogens typically grow best in a temperature range close to this value.
Recognize that temperatures too low (like 0°C to 10°C) slow down microbial metabolism and growth, while very high temperatures (like 50°C to 70°C or 80°C to 100°C) can denature proteins and kill most pathogens.
Identify the temperature range that includes normal human body temperature and supports optimal growth of pathogens, which is generally between 20°C and 45°C.
Conclude that the temperature range 20°C to 45°C is the most suitable for the growth of pathogenic microorganisms.
