Which three structures are found in all bacterial cells?
A
Cell membrane, cytoplasm, ribosomes
B
Capsule, nucleoid, pili
C
Endospore, cell wall, ribosomes
D
Cell wall, flagella, plasmid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial cells have certain fundamental structures essential for their survival and function, which are universally present in all bacteria.
Recall that the cell membrane is a lipid bilayer that encloses the cytoplasm and controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell, making it a universal feature.
Recognize that the cytoplasm is the gel-like substance inside the cell where metabolic activities occur, and it is present in all bacterial cells.
Know that ribosomes are the molecular machines responsible for protein synthesis and are found in all bacterial cells.
Identify that other structures like capsule, nucleoid, pili, endospore, cell wall, flagella, and plasmid are not found in every bacterial cell, as their presence varies depending on the species and environmental conditions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason