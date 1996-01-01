In the context of bacterial cell division, what most likely occurred in the red bacterial cell during generation 2?
A
The cell fused with another cell to form a diploid organism.
B
The cell underwent binary fission, producing two identical daughter cells.
C
The cell was lysed by a bacteriophage, resulting in cell death.
D
The cell formed an endospore to survive harsh conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of bacterial cell division, which primarily occurs through binary fission, a form of asexual reproduction where one bacterial cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Recognize that bacterial cells are typically haploid, meaning they contain a single copy of their chromosome, so fusion to form a diploid organism is not a common event in bacterial reproduction.
Consider the other options: lysis by a bacteriophage results in cell death, not division, and endospore formation is a survival mechanism, not a reproductive process.
Identify that during generation 2, the red bacterial cell most likely underwent binary fission, producing two identical daughter cells, which is the standard method of bacterial proliferation.
Summarize that the key event in bacterial cell division is binary fission, where the cell replicates its DNA and divides into two identical cells, explaining why this is the correct answer.
