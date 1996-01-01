Which term is used to describe a cluster of visible bacteria of the same species on an agar plate?
A
Colony
B
Biofilm
C
Plaque
D
Spore
1
Understand that when bacteria grow on an agar plate, they multiply and form groups that can be seen with the naked eye.
Recognize that a 'colony' refers to a visible cluster of bacteria that originated from a single cell or a group of the same species, growing on a solid medium like an agar plate.
Differentiate 'colony' from other terms: 'biofilm' is a complex community of microorganisms attached to surfaces, 'plaque' usually refers to bacterial accumulation on teeth, and 'spore' is a dormant, resistant form of bacteria.
Conclude that the term describing a visible cluster of bacteria of the same species on an agar plate is 'colony'.
Remember that identifying colonies is fundamental in microbiology for isolating and studying specific bacterial species.
