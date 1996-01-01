Understand that the question is asking for the scientist who discovered penicillin, an important antibiotic.
Recall key historical figures in microbiology and their contributions: Robert Koch is known for his work on tuberculosis and germ theory, Joseph Lister for antiseptic surgery, Louis Pasteur for pasteurization and vaccines.
Identify Alexander Fleming as the scientist who discovered penicillin in 1928 when he observed that a mold (Penicillium notatum) inhibited bacterial growth.
Recognize that this discovery marked the beginning of modern antibiotics and revolutionized medicine.
Conclude that the correct answer is Alexander Fleming based on his pioneering work with penicillin.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason