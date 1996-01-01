Which of the following is not a normal portal of exit for an infectious disease?
A
Blood
B
Urine
C
Saliva
D
Stomach acid
1
Understand the concept of 'portal of exit' in infectious diseases: it refers to the route through which a pathogen leaves the host to spread to others.
Review common portals of exit, which typically include blood, urine, saliva, respiratory droplets, feces, and skin lesions.
Analyze each option given: blood, urine, and saliva are all recognized portals of exit because pathogens can be transmitted through these fluids.
Consider 'stomach acid' as a potential portal of exit. Since stomach acid is a digestive secretion inside the body and not a route through which pathogens exit the host, it is not a normal portal of exit.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not serve as a pathway for pathogens to leave the host, which in this case is stomach acid.
