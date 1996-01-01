Antimicrobial drugs primarily damage which of the following components in microbial cells?
A
Chloroplasts
B
Mitochondria
C
Nucleus
D
Cell wall
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antimicrobial drugs target structures unique or essential to microbial cells to inhibit their growth or kill them.
Recall that chloroplasts and mitochondria are organelles found in eukaryotic cells, not typically targeted by most antimicrobial drugs because many microbes are prokaryotes and lack these organelles.
Recognize that the nucleus is also a feature of eukaryotic cells, and many microbes such as bacteria do not have a nucleus, so it is not the primary target of most antimicrobial drugs.
Identify that the cell wall is a critical structure in many microbes, especially bacteria and fungi, providing shape and protection, and is often targeted by antimicrobial drugs to disrupt cell integrity.
Conclude that antimicrobial drugs primarily damage the microbial cell wall, leading to cell lysis or death, which is why the cell wall is the correct answer.
