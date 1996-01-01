Laboratory equipment routinely used in a microbiology laboratory includes autoclaves and which of the following?
A
incubators
B
centrifugal pumps
C
electrophoresis chambers
D
spectrophotometers
Step 1: Understand the function of an autoclave in a microbiology laboratory. Autoclaves are used for sterilization by applying high-pressure saturated steam to eliminate all forms of microbial life.
Step 2: Identify the purpose of the other equipment options listed: centrifugal pumps, electrophoresis chambers, and spectrophotometers, and how they relate to microbiology lab work.
Step 3: Recognize that incubators are used to provide controlled environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity to promote the growth of microorganisms, which is a routine and essential process in microbiology labs.
Step 4: Compare the roles of the equipment: while centrifugal pumps, electrophoresis chambers, and spectrophotometers are important in various biological and chemical analyses, incubators are specifically and routinely used alongside autoclaves in microbiology labs for culturing microbes.
Step 5: Conclude that the equipment routinely used in microbiology labs along with autoclaves is incubators, as they directly support microbial growth and experimentation.
