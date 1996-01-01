Which of the following is NOT required at a handwashing station?
A
Hand sanitizer
B
Paper towels or air dryer
C
Running water
D
Soap
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a handwashing station, which is to effectively remove dirt, microbes, and contaminants from hands to prevent the spread of infections.
Step 2: Identify the essential components required for proper handwashing: running water to rinse hands, soap to break down oils and microbes, and a drying method such as paper towels or an air dryer to remove moisture.
Step 3: Recognize that hand sanitizer is an alternative to handwashing but is not a required component of a handwashing station itself, as it is used when soap and water are not available.
Step 4: Compare each option to the essential components: running water, soap, and drying method are necessary, while hand sanitizer is optional and not part of the basic handwashing station setup.
Step 5: Conclude that the item NOT required at a handwashing station is hand sanitizer, since it is a separate hand hygiene method rather than a component of the station.
