Which factor does NOT make the human body a favorable environment for many different microbes?
A
Constant supply of nutrients
B
Stable temperature
C
Lack of moisture
D
Variety of ecological niches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which factor does NOT contribute to making the human body a favorable environment for microbes. This means we are looking for a condition that limits microbial growth rather than supports it.
Step 2: Review each option in terms of how it affects microbial growth: a constant supply of nutrients supports microbes by providing food; stable temperature helps microbes by maintaining an environment where they can thrive; variety of ecological niches means different microbes can find suitable habitats in the body.
Step 3: Consider the option 'Lack of moisture.' Microbes generally require moisture to survive and grow, so a lack of moisture would inhibit microbial colonization and growth.
Step 4: Conclude that 'Lack of moisture' is the factor that does NOT make the human body favorable for many microbes, because it limits their ability to thrive, unlike the other factors which promote microbial growth.
Step 5: Summarize that favorable conditions for microbes include nutrient availability, stable temperature, and diverse habitats, while lack of moisture is unfavorable.
