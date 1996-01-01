Why do the majority of antifungal drugs target ergosterol?
A
Ergosterol is a unique component of fungal cell membranes not found in human cells.
B
Ergosterol is responsible for fungal DNA replication.
C
Ergosterol is the primary energy source for fungal metabolism.
D
Ergosterol is a protein required for fungal motility.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ergosterol in fungal cells: Ergosterol is a sterol component of fungal cell membranes, similar to cholesterol in human cell membranes, and it helps maintain membrane integrity and fluidity.
Recognize why targeting ergosterol is effective: Since ergosterol is unique to fungi and not found in human cells, drugs that disrupt ergosterol synthesis or function can selectively damage fungal cells without harming human cells.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their biological roles: Ergosterol is not involved in fungal DNA replication, energy metabolism, or motility, so these options are not valid reasons for targeting it.
Connect the selective toxicity concept: Antifungal drugs exploit differences between fungal and human cells, and targeting ergosterol exemplifies this principle by attacking a fungal-specific molecule.
Summarize the key reason: The majority of antifungal drugs target ergosterol because it is a unique and essential component of fungal cell membranes, making it an ideal selective target for antifungal therapy.
