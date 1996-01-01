A specimen that is spread thinly across a slide in order to be viewed under a microscope is called a:
A
section
B
smear
C
culture
D
mount
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: In microbiology, preparing a specimen for microscopic examination often involves spreading the sample thinly on a slide to allow light to pass through and reveal details of the microorganisms.
Recall the terminology: A 'section' typically refers to a thin slice of tissue, often used in histology rather than microbiology for viewing under a microscope.
Consider the term 'culture': This refers to the growth of microorganisms in a nutrient medium, not the preparation of a slide for viewing.
Understand 'mount': This usually means placing a specimen on a slide and covering it with a cover slip, but it does not specifically imply spreading the specimen thinly.
Identify the correct term: A 'smear' is the process of spreading a specimen thinly across a slide to create a uniform layer suitable for staining and microscopic examination.
