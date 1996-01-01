Which type of microscope is most commonly used for visualizing bacteria in a laboratory setting?
A
Transmission electron microscope
B
Dissecting (stereo) microscope
C
Scanning tunneling microscope
D
Compound light microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each microscope type listed: Transmission electron microscopes (TEM) provide very high resolution images of internal structures, dissecting (stereo) microscopes are used for viewing larger, three-dimensional specimens at low magnification, and scanning tunneling microscopes visualize surfaces at the atomic level.
Recall that bacteria are typically small, single-celled organisms that require magnification beyond what the naked eye or low-power microscopes can provide, but not necessarily the ultra-high resolution of electron microscopes for routine visualization.
Recognize that the compound light microscope uses visible light and multiple lenses to magnify specimens, making it suitable for observing bacteria morphology and arrangement in stained samples.
Note that compound light microscopes are widely available, cost-effective, and commonly used in microbiology labs for routine bacterial observation, unlike electron microscopes which are more specialized and expensive.
Conclude that the compound light microscope is the most commonly used microscope type for visualizing bacteria in laboratory settings due to its appropriate magnification, ease of use, and accessibility.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason