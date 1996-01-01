Who developed the culture plate method to identify pathogens?
A
Robert Koch
B
Alexander Fleming
C
Louis Pasteur
D
Joseph Lister
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of microbiological techniques, specifically the culture plate method used to identify pathogens.
Recall that Robert Koch is credited with pioneering methods to isolate and grow bacteria on solid media, which led to the development of the culture plate technique.
Recognize that Alexander Fleming is known for discovering penicillin, Louis Pasteur for pasteurization and germ theory, and Joseph Lister for antiseptic surgery, but not for developing the culture plate method.
Connect the culture plate method to Koch's postulates, which are a series of criteria to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease.
Conclude that Robert Koch developed the culture plate method to identify pathogens, making him the correct answer.
