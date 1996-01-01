Bacterial cells could have any of the following appendages, except:
A
Cilia
B
Flagella
C
Fimbriae
D
Pili
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of appendages found in bacterial cells. Bacterial appendages are structures that extend from the cell surface and serve various functions such as motility, attachment, and genetic exchange.
Step 2: Identify the common bacterial appendages: Flagella, Fimbriae, and Pili. Flagella are long, whip-like structures used for movement. Fimbriae are short, hair-like projections that help bacteria adhere to surfaces. Pili are longer than fimbriae and are involved in conjugation (transfer of genetic material).
Step 3: Recognize that Cilia are not found in bacteria. Cilia are hair-like structures similar to flagella but are typically found in eukaryotic cells, where they function in movement or moving substances along the cell surface.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options given, Cilia is the appendage that bacterial cells do not have.
Step 5: Summarize that bacterial cells have Flagella, Fimbriae, and Pili, but not Cilia.
