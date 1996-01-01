Which of the following organisms is an example of a prokaryote?
A
Paramecium caudatum
B
Escherichia coli
C
Saccharomyces cerevisiae
D
Plasmodium falciparum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Prokaryotes are organisms whose cells lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have a defined nucleus and organelles.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of each organism listed: Paramecium caudatum is a single-celled eukaryote (a ciliate protozoan), Saccharomyces cerevisiae is a eukaryotic yeast (fungus), Plasmodium falciparum is a eukaryotic protozoan (causes malaria), and Escherichia coli is a bacterium.
Step 3: Recall that bacteria are prokaryotes, so among the options, Escherichia coli is the only prokaryotic organism.
Step 4: Confirm that the other organisms have membrane-bound nuclei and organelles, which classifies them as eukaryotes.
Step 5: Conclude that Escherichia coli is the correct example of a prokaryote in the given list.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason