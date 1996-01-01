Which of the following is a bacterium commonly found in soil, water, and on the skin of healthy individuals?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
C
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
D
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify a bacterium commonly found in soil, water, and on the skin of healthy individuals. This means the bacterium should be environmental and also part of normal human flora.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Escherichia coli is primarily found in the intestines, Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a pathogen causing tuberculosis, Streptococcus pneumoniae is a respiratory pathogen, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa is known to inhabit soil, water, and skin.
Step 3: Recognize that Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an opportunistic pathogen widely distributed in the environment, including soil and water, and can colonize the skin of healthy individuals without causing disease.
Step 4: Compare the ecological niches of the bacteria to confirm that Pseudomonas aeruginosa fits the description best, as the others are either primarily pathogens or found in different body sites.
Step 5: Conclude that the bacterium commonly found in soil, water, and on the skin of healthy individuals is Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
