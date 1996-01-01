Which of the following is NOT considered a symptom of infection?
A
Cough
B
Elevated white blood cell count
C
Fatigue
D
Fever
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between a symptom and a sign in the context of infection. A symptom is a subjective experience reported by the patient, such as feeling tired or having a cough, while a sign is an objective measurement observed by a healthcare provider, like an elevated white blood cell count.
Step 2: Review each option to classify it as either a symptom or a sign. For example, cough, fatigue, and fever are sensations or experiences felt by the patient, so they are symptoms.
Step 3: Recognize that an elevated white blood cell count is detected through laboratory tests and is not something the patient can feel or report, making it a sign rather than a symptom.
Step 4: Conclude that the option which is NOT a symptom of infection is the elevated white blood cell count, because it is a sign.
Step 5: Summarize that symptoms are subjective indicators of illness, while signs are objective findings, and this distinction helps in clinical diagnosis.
