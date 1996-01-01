Which of the following statements best explains the importance of some molds in medicine?
A
Molds are primarily responsible for causing viral infections.
B
Molds are only harmful and do not contribute to medical advancements.
C
Certain molds are used in the production of antibiotics such as penicillin.
D
All molds are used exclusively for food fermentation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of molds in medicine by recalling that molds are a type of fungi, some of which produce biologically active compounds.
Step 2: Recognize that molds are not responsible for causing viral infections, as viruses and molds are distinct types of microorganisms.
Step 3: Consider the historical and medical significance of molds, particularly how certain molds have been used to develop antibiotics, such as penicillin produced by Penicillium mold.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements: molds are not only harmful, and not all molds are used exclusively for food fermentation; some have important pharmaceutical applications.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that certain molds are important in medicine because they are used in the production of antibiotics, which have revolutionized the treatment of bacterial infections.
