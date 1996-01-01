Microorganisms are involved in each of the following processes except:
A
Decomposition of organic matter
B
Formation of igneous rocks
C
Photosynthesis in aquatic environments
D
Nitrogen fixation in soil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of microorganisms in natural processes. Microorganisms are living organisms such as bacteria, fungi, and algae that play crucial roles in various biochemical cycles and environmental functions.
Step 2: Analyze each process listed in the problem to determine if microorganisms are involved:
- Decomposition of organic matter: Microorganisms like bacteria and fungi break down dead organic material, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
- Photosynthesis in aquatic environments: Certain microorganisms, such as cyanobacteria and algae, perform photosynthesis, producing oxygen and organic compounds.
- Nitrogen fixation in soil: Specific bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into forms usable by plants, a vital step in the nitrogen cycle.
Step 3: Consider the process of formation of igneous rocks. This is a geological process involving the cooling and solidification of molten magma or lava, which is abiotic and does not involve living organisms.
Step 4: Conclude that since the formation of igneous rocks is a non-biological, geological process, microorganisms are not involved in this process, unlike the other options.
