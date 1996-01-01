Why do microbiologists study parasitic worms (helminths) even though they are multicellular organisms?
A
Parasitic worms are used in the production of antibiotics.
B
Parasitic worms are responsible for photosynthesis in aquatic environments.
C
Parasitic worms often cause diseases that are diagnosed and treated by microbiologists.
D
Parasitic worms are the smallest known microorganisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scope of microbiology, which includes the study of microorganisms and pathogens that affect human health, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and parasitic worms (helminths).
Recognize that although parasitic worms are multicellular and larger than typical microorganisms, they are studied by microbiologists because they can cause infectious diseases in humans and animals.
Note that parasitic worms are important in medical microbiology due to their role as pathogens, which means microbiologists need to understand their life cycles, modes of transmission, and how to diagnose and treat infections they cause.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding that parasitic worms are not involved in antibiotic production, photosynthesis, nor are they the smallest microorganisms; these functions or characteristics belong to other groups of organisms.
Conclude that the primary reason microbiologists study parasitic worms is their impact on health as disease-causing agents, making them relevant to the field despite their multicellular nature.
