Which of the following is a similarity shared by both the domains Bacteria and Archaea?
A
Both have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
B
Both possess linear chromosomes.
C
Both lack a membrane-bound nucleus.
D
Both are capable of photosynthesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of the domain Bacteria. Bacteria typically have cell walls containing peptidoglycan, possess circular chromosomes, lack a membrane-bound nucleus, and some are capable of photosynthesis.
Step 2: Understand the characteristics of the domain Archaea. Archaea do not have peptidoglycan in their cell walls (they have pseudopeptidoglycan or other polymers), possess circular chromosomes, lack a membrane-bound nucleus, and generally are not photosynthetic.
Step 3: Compare the options given with the known characteristics of both domains. Identify which feature is common to both Bacteria and Archaea.
Step 4: Analyze each option: (a) Peptidoglycan is unique to Bacteria, not Archaea; (b) Both have circular, not linear, chromosomes; (c) Both lack a membrane-bound nucleus, making this a shared feature; (d) Photosynthesis is common in some Bacteria but not in Archaea.
Step 5: Conclude that the similarity shared by both domains is the absence of a membrane-bound nucleus, which is a defining feature of prokaryotes.
