Which of the following materials would be appropriately sterilized using UV radiation?
A
Intravenous fluids
B
Culture media
C
Surgical instruments
D
Air in hospital rooms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of UV radiation sterilization: UV radiation is effective at disinfecting surfaces and air by damaging the DNA of microorganisms, but it has limited penetration power and cannot sterilize liquids or solid objects effectively.
Evaluate intravenous fluids: Since these are liquids contained in sealed bags or bottles, UV radiation cannot penetrate the container or the fluid effectively, so UV is not suitable for sterilizing intravenous fluids.
Evaluate culture media: Culture media are typically liquids or gels in containers; UV radiation cannot penetrate these materials sufficiently to sterilize them, so UV is not appropriate for sterilizing culture media.
Evaluate surgical instruments: These are solid objects that require sterilization methods that can penetrate and ensure complete sterilization, such as autoclaving or chemical sterilants; UV radiation is not effective for sterilizing surgical instruments due to its limited penetration.
Evaluate air in hospital rooms: UV radiation can be used to disinfect air by exposing airborne microorganisms to UV light, which damages their DNA and prevents replication, making UV radiation appropriate for sterilizing air in hospital rooms.
