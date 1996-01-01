Which of the following is NOT contained in the buffy coat after centrifugation of anticoagulated blood?
A
Platelets
B
Red blood cells
C
White blood cells
D
Neutrophils
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the composition of blood and what happens during centrifugation of anticoagulated blood. Blood separates into three layers: the bottom layer contains red blood cells (RBCs), the middle thin layer is the buffy coat, and the top layer is plasma.
Recall that the buffy coat is a thin layer between the plasma and red blood cells after centrifugation, and it contains white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets.
Identify the components of the buffy coat: it includes white blood cells such as neutrophils (a type of WBC) and platelets, but not red blood cells.
Recognize that red blood cells are denser and settle at the bottom of the tube, so they are not part of the buffy coat.
Conclude that the component NOT found in the buffy coat after centrifugation is red blood cells.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason