Which of the following statements is accurate regarding laboratory-acquired infections?
A
They are only caused by handling viruses.
B
They occur only in clinical laboratories, not in research settings.
C
They can often be prevented by following proper biosafety protocols.
D
They are extremely rare and do not require reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what laboratory-acquired infections (LAIs) are. LAIs are infections that laboratory personnel acquire as a result of their work with infectious agents, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'They are only caused by handling viruses.' Consider that LAIs can be caused by a variety of pathogens, not just viruses, so this statement is inaccurate.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'They occur only in clinical laboratories, not in research settings.' Recognize that LAIs can occur in any laboratory setting where infectious agents are handled, including both clinical and research labs, making this statement inaccurate.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'They can often be prevented by following proper biosafety protocols.' Understand that adherence to biosafety protocols, such as using personal protective equipment and proper handling techniques, significantly reduces the risk of LAIs, making this statement accurate.
Step 5: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'They are extremely rare and do not require reporting.' Know that while LAIs may not be extremely common, they are serious and often require reporting to ensure safety and prevent outbreaks, so this statement is inaccurate.
