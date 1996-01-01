Which manual is most commonly used by medical microbiologists to identify bacterial species?
A
Bergey's Manual of Systematic Bacteriology
B
Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease
C
Gray's Anatomy
D
The Merck Index
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the manual most commonly used by medical microbiologists to identify bacterial species.
Recall that medical microbiologists rely on comprehensive references that classify and describe bacteria systematically, focusing on their identification and characteristics.
Recognize that 'Bergey's Manual of Systematic Bacteriology' is a well-known and authoritative reference specifically dedicated to bacterial taxonomy and identification.
Compare the other options: 'Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease' is a pathology textbook, 'Gray's Anatomy' is an anatomy reference, and 'The Merck Index' is a chemical and drug encyclopedia, none of which focus primarily on bacterial identification.
Conclude that the manual most commonly used by medical microbiologists for bacterial identification is 'Bergey's Manual of Systematic Bacteriology'.
